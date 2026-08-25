Why Paying Attention to Ordinary Moments Changes Everything

I have realised this is something I do almost without thinking. Whenever I am driving with family or friends, I often find myself saying, "Look at that magnificent tree covered in flowers," or "Did you see that beautiful bird sitting on that branch?" Almost every time, the response is the same, "Oh yes... I hadn't noticed. How beautiful!"

The beauty was always there. It simply needed someone to notice it first.

I often wonder how much of life passes us by because we are looking ahead instead of looking around. Perhaps awareness is not about finding extraordinary things. Perhaps it is about learning to notice the extraordinary that quietly exists around us every single day. And if we can learn to notice beauty in nature, perhaps we can also learn to notice beauty in people.