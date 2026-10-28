Redefining Worth: A Mother's Perspective on Inner Beauty

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Eating disorders are strongly associated with body image concerns. They tend to significantly impact the current, future health and quality of life of affected persons, their caregivers and society. Young people are persistently flooded with social media conceptualisations of what beauty should look like.
Below is an imagined letter from a mother to her anorexic daughter aiming to strike an understanding rapport with the teenager. The letter is not to indoctrinate an impressionable child with a specific worldview but rather to encourage her to put things into perspective by not reducing her complete worth to the external.
O my beautiful child, beauty is not unidimensional and has many layers to it. I will first tell you what is not beautiful. It is not beautiful to have a prejudiced mind and to depict one’s life journey as one long pity party where we had no agency. Blaming others gives a sense of conclusion and diagnosis, which is why it is so tempting.
To begin with, it could concern physical beauty, which itself is further divided into the handsomeness of the face and the attraction that lies in the symmetry of the overall body structure. Moreover, it relates to the wholesomeness that our personality possesses and in the ways our minds think. This particular aspect could entail how we express ourselves, understand, and regulate the emotions of ourselves as well as others and our demeanor and cheerfulness in general. Still, there could be times when our bare minimum presence itself has positive and enthusiastic vibes that rub onto others as well.
When you freely share your gifts with others, I take a deep sigh of relief that the world is still not dog eat dog. At other times, your depth manages to provide succor to those who need a shoulder to lean on and an ear that can give audience. You are an attentive precious child and a good listener.
But, we cannot begin to understand others if we do not embrace ourselves for who we are, including all aspects beautiful and unsightly. It is the first step towards healing. We will forever be trapped by our habits, wounds, hurt, and insecurities if we continue to reject parts of ourselves that might be a gift from God and presently might not make sense or even feel like a burden due to lack of experience and impatience. The life is yet to unfold, the best is still to come.
Your sensitivity is a gift. It is what makes you beautiful. One does not narrow their waist by removing ribs and become beautiful for someone else’s gaze. You would want to reject any endeavor to objectify and commodify you, which reduces you to your physical quotient.
The way you deeply feel and understand things is something that is a blessing from God and makes you truly stand out from the rest of your peers. You are mature beyond your age and this is something exceptional. your depth makes you attractive in the sense that people are moved by your words. Your words inspire such emotions in others that they were not themselves aware existed in them. When we realise that each and every one of us is unique by virtue of being differently gifted by God, the tiresome and unending process of comparison with others who are themselves gifted in their own ways seems useless and a waste of precious psychic energy.
In this manner, you will be better able to cope with your angst and concurrently do the precious duty of making others appreciate and embrace themselves for it is only when we all are aware of our individual gifts that a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere both within our minds and around us can be built.
(Obaid Farooqui is a research scholar in the Department of Sociology, University of Hyderabad. He frequently writes mystical poems and memoirs in private and is planning to come up with a blog of his own. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)