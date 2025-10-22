Creativity is Not Skill But a Release: Finding My Inner Child Through Zentangle

I was always told I was an average student. Maybe I should say I averaged all my subjects, except Biology! I aced that one, almost topping my class. But no one ever asked why. At every parent-teacher meeting, I was reminded that I wasn’t doing well enough, that I wasn’t “living up to my potential.”

I still remember my school art teacher telling me I wasn’t creative because I couldn’t perfectly draw the vase and apple she placed before us. That remark stayed with me for years. What I find most fascinating is how contradicting that was, because while I couldn’t get the still life right, I could draw every biology diagram with precision and passion. I could make each nerve, vein, and cell come alive on paper. That contrast defined much of my early journey with art and learning.

But one day, I figured it out. Biology felt easy because I drew every diagram. I visualised, coloured, and recreated each process and organ with my own hands. I helped classmates too, sketching diagrams for them, and unknowingly discovering how much more I learned when I drew.