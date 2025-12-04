Road (Non)Sense: India's Traffic Chaos Hides Real Casualties of Rule Breaking

And here’s the part that stings: around 50,000 out of approximately 75,000 two-wheeler deaths involved people who were not wearing helmets, as per statistics collected by Data for India for the year 2022.

So when you see four people precariously balancing on a scooter, what you’re witnessing isn’t a “quirk of Indian life” — it’s a live display of reckless behaviour, bravado and a complete absence of road sense.