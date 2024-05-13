RBI's Inflation Dilemma: Will a Rate Cut Happen in 2025?

First, given that inflation is consistently hitting the 5% mark, a rate cut might happen but only in 2025 provided that the inflation rate comes closer to the 4% mark. Food and beverage inflation was 8.66% in February, 8.52% in March, and continues to move around the 8% plus mark at present given the recent surge in global commodity prices, with the price of industrial metals and Brent crude climbing up to 5.5% and 4.4%, respectively, since the MPC's February meeting.

Second, the rate cuts depend on announcements by global central banks. The possibility of the US Federal Reserve delaying its rate cuts has given the RBI a breather. To maintain the stability of its currency, the RBI often follows Fed policy, much like other central banks in emerging markets.

Third, the RBI’s aggressive policy stance of “withdrawal of accommodation” indicates that there is a very little chance of a rate cut.

Finally, India’s climatic conditions – be it the heatwave or the erratic rainfall – is bound to have an impact on the overall price level, particularly a surge in food price inflation.