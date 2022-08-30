Is India's Hydrocarbon Potential Being Marred by States Sparring in North East?

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas’s (MoPNG) Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 aims to ramp up oil and gas production in the North Eastern Region (NER) so as to ensure its overall socio-economic development. This is in congruence with the Centre’s plan to develop the NER as the gateway to South Asia and South East Asia’s hydrocarbon markets, as part of its Act East Policy. By increasing production, India can be a supplier to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and other parts of Southeast Asia.

Oil and gas account for important and valuable commodities across the globe, and are a major source of income for respective governments and corporations which control their production and distribution. As a result, control over such resources come to be equated with the issues of territorial sovereignty and have shaped up cross-border disputes between Assam and her neighbours in the NER.

Connected to the harnessing of the region’s hydrocarbon wealth are the complexities of land sovereignty, black marketing practices, corruption and conflict that ought to be addressed, in order to help transition this well-thought-out vision to actual reality.

It is important to explore the several dynamics of hydrocarbon resource politics found to be increasingly noticeable between Assam and her immediate neighbours—namely, the states of Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal and Meghalaya, which were once part of it.