Half of India’s Gamers Are Women. Esports Still Treats Them as Guests

India’s esports industry is growing at a remarkable pace. What was once seen as a niche hobby has now become a major part of India’s digital youth culture.

Recent industry figures show that India’s gaming market has crossed $1.5 billion, with around 555 million gamers and a 25 percent payer conversion rate. Another consumer report by Lumikai Fund highlights that 44 percent of gamers in India are women, 66 percent come from non-metro cities, and the average gamer spends nearly 13 hours a week playing games.

These numbers tell an important story. Gaming in India is no longer limited to big cities, male users, or casual entertainment. From college hostels in Delhi to small towns in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, young people are forming communities around games such as BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), Valorant, Free Fire MAX, EA Sports FC, and other competitive titles.