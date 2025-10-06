When the Floodwaters Rise, So Do Social Fault Lines

When the monsoon clouds gather, many of us pause to admire the streaks of grey across the sky, the thunder’s rumble, the rhythm of raindrops on rooftops. Some even step out to click a picture of that majestic skyline. Meanwhile, in another world just beyond our gated boundary or our well-drained street, water is creeping into someone’s bedroom.

This year, India has watched disasters ripple across states, creating headlines in some places while leaving other tragedies in the shadows.