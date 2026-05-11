The Quiet Cost of Creating in a Social Media World

There is something about creating that I cannot quite explain, but I feel it deeply, every single time. It might be a canvas waiting patiently for colour. It might be a colouring‑book page I know will bring joy to anyone who touches it, inviting them to pause. It might be a journal—first inspiring someone to colour, then quietly holding space for the thoughts that feel too loud to speak.

Because the truth is, we are constantly thinking. Somewhere between, 12,000 to 60,000 thoughts pass through our minds every single day. And in the middle of all that noise, creating art does something magical.

It quiets the mind.