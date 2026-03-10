Art Vs Commerce: The Uneasy Dance Every Artist Knows

There is a quiet tug of war that most artists live with—whether we admit it out loud or not.

Art, passion, and commerce. These three words rarely sit comfortably together, yet constantly demand to be reconciled. For me, this has never been a neat equation. It has been messy, emotional, confusing, liberating, and deeply fulfilling all at once.

My love for art is what keeps me going. It is the one constant that does not ask for logic or justification. Passion takes over even when the numbers do not make sense, even when the spreadsheets frown, and even when commercial advice suggests otherwise. And yet, I keep creating. Not because it is always profitable, but because the gain from fueling my creativity is so strong, so meaningful, and so satisfying that it outweighs the anxiety of outcomes.