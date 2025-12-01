Attitude of Gratitude: An Artist's Guide to Finding Joy in the Quiet Pauses

advertisement
As an artist and a creative soul, my life has been shaped by countless moments of reflection, quiet pauses where I found myself rediscovering who I am, what I love, and what truly drives me. Among all the insights that have unfolded over the years, one has stood out as the most transformative: “Gratitude”.
It has stayed with me like a gentle companion, guiding me through uncertainties, anchoring me in moments of doubt, and filling my creative practice with meaning far beyond colour, form, or technique. If I were asked to choose the single most powerful attitude that has shaped my journey, it would always be this, an attitude of gratitude.
My life as a full-time artist did not begin with confidence. Like many creative people, I wondered if I would make it, survive without a stable pay cheque, or even be good enough to call myself an artist. The questions were loud and persistent.
But each day, something quiet yet powerful kept me moving forward: my practice of gratitude. Instead of focusing on what I lacked, I began turning my attention gently toward everything I did have: my skills, my passion, my time, my ability to create, and many other smaller things.
And this shift changed everything.
My gratitude journey began in the simplest way with lines. I drew single lines on paper, one after another, slowly allowing each line to represent a small moment of thankfulness. Each stroke became a reminder, a whisper of appreciation. These were not artworks for display or sale. They were private conversations between me and my inner doubts.
Each line said 'thank you' for what I have, instead of what I don’t have and why I don’t have more.
Over time, page after page filled itself with these line works. What started as a small personal exercise began to feel surprisingly profound. This meditative practice of drawing lines, each holding intention, gratitude and quiet optimism, became one of the most satisfying exercises I had ever done. It was not just improving my art. It was improving me, healing me.
Eventually these lines of gratitude evolved into something larger: a creative affair with my canvases.
I moved from pen to brush and began creating strokes in vibrant colours. Every stroke represented a reason to be grateful. I chose rainbow shades, colours that made my heart feel expansive and joyful. Another canvas came from round strokes in rhythmic movements, each one filled with intention and thanks.
With each stroke, my doubts softened. With each stroke, my hope grew
Before my exhibit at World Art Dubai 2024, I felt a strong urge to take this experience deeper. Gratitude was no longer just an exercise, it had become a philosophy, a creative method and a healing process. I decided to create an entire series based on this idea. That is how the “Patience and Gratitude” series was born.
Every painting came alive from intentional meaningful strokes. Each piece held layers of reflection and my thankfulness. I created fifteen paintings in total, each one representing a milestone in my journey of shifting from doubt to trust, from fear to gratitude.
This series was not only a collection of artworks, it was a visual diary of my transformation.
After experiencing the power of this practice myself, I knew I had to share it. Gratitude should not remain an inner secret. It is meant to be lived, expressed and passed on.
So I began designing workshops around this idea. Through simple yet profound exercises, participants learned to harness the power of gratitude through slow intentional lines. We drew lines infused with thankfulness. We added patterns and Zentangle inspired embellishments that grew from awareness and appreciation.
People were amazed at how such a simple practice could create both clarity and emotional lightness.
What I learned and continue to learn is that gratitude is not only for the big things. We all remember to be grateful when something significant happens, but the real magic lies in noticing the small everyday blessings.
Gratitude is a habit, not an occasion.
It grows from the tiny details of daily life:
These may seem small, but they are powerful. When we break gratitude down into these everyday truths, it becomes a practice we can live with and not merely think about.
Let's build the habit together.
Pick up a pen or a brush.
Draw a line.
Draw another.
Let each mark be a quiet thank you.
Do not think about the art.
This is not about the art.
This is about the habit of gratitude, one small stroke at a time.
You can then embellish with any kind of art.
Soon, you will see how your gratitude grows.
And even more importantly, how you grow.
Gratitude will reshape your attitude, your inner world and your daily life, mark by mark, moment by moment.
Let's build a beautiful habit together to achieve an Attitude of Gratitude!
