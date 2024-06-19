Denial is Bad Pedagogy | A Teacher's Response to the NCERT Director

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been routinely accused in the past of ‘saffronising’ the curriculum to incept its political and ideological agenda among the youth. The party and its supporters insist that what they are trying to do is balance the overtly ‘leftist’ leaning perspectives that the pre-existing curriculum had.

These debates, despite the space they take up in social media discourse, are essentially political. As a teacher, I instead look at the pedagogical implications of such interventions.

Official curricula across the world have a very diverse history of revisionist interventions. Postmodernist (and now post-fact) efforts at meaning-making will resist the idea that there is an absolute truth or standard when it comes to what constitutes a good or correct curriculum. Instead, there is more to unpack in terms of what the logic behind any sort of interventionism is.