‘London to Mumbai Amid New COVID Strain: Here’s How I Did It’

Pandemic and lockdown – the two words that have created havoc in 2020, and my life is no different. As an Indian student living in the United Kingdom, I have been facing tougher restrictions after the imposition of a nationwide lockdown. An ‘Incident Emergency’ has been declared in the wake of a new strain of coronavirus.
I was already tensed about increasing cases in December 2020 and then, India temporarily banned flights to and from the UK. I had to cancel my tickets twice.
Nervousness and homesickness, a flip side of studying away from home, had seeped in my mind in a more troublesome way.
I booked my flight to Mumbai on 11 January. The SOPs state that every passenger travelling from the UK to India will have to mandatorily carry a negative RT-PCR test report and go through a thermal screening before boarding the flight. Luckily, I tested negative.
There was a lack in coordination between Air India authorities and lots of questions about quarantine rules on arrival, but I finally managed to board the flight after taking necessary precautions and within 8 hours, I was in my motherland.
I was told by the airline that you will be allowed to proceed to Nagpur, but the opposite happened.
Finally, after a long 8-hour flight and 6 hours at the airport, completing procedures like immigration, bag collection, customs, and hotel selection for quarantine, I was taken to my respective hotel in a BEST bus.
If you are arriving in Mumbai, the RT-PCR test will be conducted on 7th day of quarantine at your hotel and if found negative, you will be discharged and advised for 7 days home quarantine.
Procedures were smooth and seamless at Mumbai Airport otherwise and I would like to thank the authorities and the BMC for the safe commute.
