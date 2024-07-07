'Names Declared A Day Before Exam': DU Bars LLM Students from Semester Exams

On 3 July, the Faculty of Law at Delhi University released a list of 44 LLM students who were detained from appearing in exams starting 4 July due to lack of attendance.

Of around 130 students in the course, 32 were detained from the three-year programme and 12 from the two-year programme.

It is very unfair, as students, because the university released the list of detainees just a day before the examination was about to start, and we could do nothing about it. Despite several requests, we were not allowed to sit in the examination.