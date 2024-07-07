'Names Declared A Day Before Exam': DU Bars LLM Students from Semester Exams

advertisement
On 3 July, the Faculty of Law at Delhi University released a list of 44 LLM students who were detained from appearing in exams starting 4 July due to lack of attendance.
Of around 130 students in the course, 32 were detained from the three-year programme and 12 from the two-year programme.
It is very unfair, as students, because the university released the list of detainees just a day before the examination was about to start, and we could do nothing about it. Despite several requests, we were not allowed to sit in the examination.
If we talk about LLM first-year students enrolled in the three-year programme, the batch strength is around 60, and more than half of the students are facing detention, which means over half of the students will not be promoted to the next semester
It's important to note that while LLB students and the faculty of Law were facing a similar issue of attendance shortage, their exams were deferred and remedial classes were arranged. Unfortunately, the same support was not extended to us.
We requested the same from the administration, but they refused to listen. How fair is it that LLB students receive remedial classes while LLM students in the same Faculty of Law are detained for the same reason for attendance shortage?
Not only we but our parents are worried, as this step taken by the university will ruin our careers. We request that the administration kindly reconsider their decision and resolve the issue.
(The Quint reached out to Prof Anju Vali Tikku, Dean, Faculty of Law at Delhi University, on the issues raised by the students but she refused to comment.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined