‘Dear India, to Have a Naya Start, Wish for an Inclusive Society’

As we bounce back to normalcy, I sincerely wish that we work towards building a more inclusive society. A society which accepts everyone the way they are and not look at caste, class, religion, region, race, sexual orientation, gender and status.

A society where impoverished students do not take their life due to the fear of not being able to continue their studies. A society where every human lives with dignity and respect. A society where every human receives a shelter to live under, education, proper meals, and basic necessities. A society where every woman has access to sanitary hygiene.

I wish for a country where “Unity in diversity” is not just a topic students write essays on, but rather one which is truly reflective of this overused yet desired expression. That’s when our country will truly be a torchbearer to the entire world.