‘Mafia in Deoghar Encroaching Government Land Meant for Public’

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan

Reporter: Jitan Kumar

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan

Reporter: Jitan Kumar

Land mafia in Deoghar is encroaching upon a piece of government land in Mahavir Colony, a residential area. This land as meant for public use and we as residents of the colony have complained to various authorities about the unlawful use of public land. Unfortunately, authorities are yet to take action. On 14 November, an unknown group of people arrived at the site and started an illegal construction of boundary walls. Planning to sell, the mafia has also started plotting the 43 dismil (18,730.8 square feet) land.

“This is the only plot in Mahavir Colony that is being eyed for commercial use. This is government land and it’s better if it is used for social welfare.” Raman Srivastava, Resident

As concerned citizens and residents of the locality, we have complained to several authorities, from the Superintendent of Police to the Circle Officer of the area. While the matter is under investigation, we fear losing the public space. This land, which also has a Mahavir temple beside it, was left by the government for recreational purposes where children play and adults carry social activities. Grabbing this land would mean that we would be left with no open space.

Boundary walls are being raised around the Mahavir Colony land

“The land mafia here is constructing boundary walls and selling the land. This land belongs to the mandir but these people are selling it by making plots on it.” Lalit Kumar Marik, Resident

Deoghar Circle Officer’s Response to The Quint

Speaking to The Quint, Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh said that they have received the complaint and action would be taken.

“The investigation under the Encroachment Act is underway. The SDO also informed about the situation and he is also investigating the matter under 144. We do not know about making boundaries. We are taking action on the already encroached piece of land under the Encroachment Act.” Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Deoghar