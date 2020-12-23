Residents Protest ‘GIFT’ City Project in Kerala, Fear Losing Homes

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
On 3 September, through a post on social media, residents in the 19th block of Ayyampuzha village in Kerala’s Ernakulam learned that 220 hectares of land was proposed for a GIFT (Global Industrial Finance and Trade) city.
About 300 families live on the land marked for the project that is a part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Commercial Corridor. The news that the state government may take over our houses as well as fertile agricultural land by February 2021 has impacted us mentally and physically.
Residents feel that the topography of the area will be completely destroyed if the project is implemented here. It is only with great pain that we can see that this area, rich with cash crops, short-term crops and vegetable cultivation, is being transformed into a ‘GIFT City’. Who is this gift for?
The people of Ayyampuzha are against this project because most of them are farmers and poor wage labourers who earn their livelihood by working at farms. If they are asked to evacuate from this area, how will they survive?
The worst part has been that till December, neither the people’s representatives nor the inhabitants of the place were informed about this project or given the details of land to be acquired.
If the proposed project is implemented, not only locals but most of the areas of the gram panchayat and the adjoining panchayats will be in danger, as no one has full information.
It is proposed that the Global Industrial Finance and Trade city will bring infrastructural and industrial development to Ayyampuzha village. However, pollution from production and manufacturing units will disrupt fresh air, water, soil, agricultural crops and human habitation. Fresh water and clean air will become alien to the people living here.
Has the government considered these environmental costs?
Even if the project is implemented without the residents being displaced, the lives of the people living here will be destroyed.
Despite the many barren lands and surplus forest lands around, wanting to occupy the agricultural land of Ayyampuzha itself can never be accepted. Therefore, the people here want the government to reconsider the order.
The Quint’s call was dodged by KINFRA (the land acquisition agency under the Kerala Industrial Department) officials for four days and redirected from one official to the other.
Rohit, Media Coordinator of Kochi metro, responded to The Quint’s queries over call. He stated that as per land acquisition rules of 2013, the land owners will be eligible to receive thrice the amount of the land value by the government.
The official mentioned that the government order was shared with the Ayyampuzha Village Panchayat and all other officials and representatives, including the District Collector.
