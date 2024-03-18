In Photos: 'A High-Speed Weekend, as Formula 4 Car Racing Demo Reached Kashmir'

On 17 March, Srinagar hosted the first-ever Formula 4 racing demonstration in Kashmir. Hundreds of enthusiasts lined the picturesque Boulevard road near Dal Lake.
(Photo Credit: Ubaid Mukhtar)
It was a bright, sunny morning. On 17 March, I drove along with my friends towards the Boulevard area of Srinagar, nestled in the breathtaking landscapes of the Zabarwan Hills, to witness the first-ever Formula 4 Car Racing demonstration in Kashmir.
As Formula Cars revved up their engines against the backdrop of shimmering waters, spectators and participants alike were treated to an unparalleled experience that seamlessly fused adrenaline-pumping action with the serenity of nature.
Nehru Park, the area where the event was organised, usually remains crowded only with tourists. Still, this time, a huge number of enthusiastic motorsport locals, tourists, and media persons were waiting for drivers to navigate the challenging stretch.
“It requires precision, skill, and nerves of steel," said motorsports enthusiast Muheet Ahmed from the downtown area of Srinagar. "I expect more such events in the future." Enthusiasts gained exposure to the sport as racing cars roared along a 1.7 km track from Lalit Ghat on the banks of Dal Lake to Nehru Park in the city.
Adil Bashir, a local sports enthusiast who aspires to emulate Michael Schumacher, wishes that the F4 event be extended to at least a week, thereby inspiring international racers to drive their vehicles along the Dal Lake.
For motorsport enthusiast Kamran Naqaash, a local, the experience was beyond words and any comparison. " Earlier, I used to watch car racing events only on TV. Being a witness to this event is beyond words and experience."
Beyond the thrill of competition, the Formula Car Race on Dal Lake served as a platform for promoting tourism, fostering cultural exchange, and showcasing Kashmir's rich heritage. Visitors from across India were drawn to the event, eager to witness history in the making and immerse themselves in the region's unparalleled beauty.
Formula 4 was launched in 2014. It provides young racing drivers the opportunity to take the first step from karting into single-seater racing.
The Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India, affiliated with the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), organised the first-of-its-kind event.
Director of Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob, emphasised the region's burgeoning status as an adventure tourism destination, with plans to facilitate more adrenaline-fueled activities. "With events like this, we are entertaining and investing in the future of Kashmir's youth and tourism industry.”
