'Jammu's Tawi River Front Development Work Raises Concerns Among Locals'

Bhushan Parimoo, a geologist and environmentalist in Jammu, expresses his concerns while speaking to SANDRP (South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People), an Environmental website: "Tawi is a potable water source for the city and a lifeline for areas all along its 177 km course. However, the river has been facing a decline in flow due to catchment degradation and shrinkage in glacier areas feeding the river. The river needs watershed protection and revival instead of being turned into a lake, which goes against the very nature of how a river functions."

On RFD, Parimoo says, “The RFD work has even removed boulders from the riverbed, which worked as a natural flood defence mechanism. Sewage drains are still polluting the river, and green banks are being concretised for commercial and real estate activities. If there is flood destruction, it’s not the fault of the river but the humans."