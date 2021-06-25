‘Had to Wait 5 Hours for RT-PCR Test at Crowded Hospital in Mandi’

On Wednesday, 23 June, I went to a hospital in Mandi, a small town in Himachal Pradesh, with my sister for an RT-PCR test, as she needed a COVID-negative report to enter her college.

Like the rest of the country, we too were happy about the reducing case load after a deadly second wave. We had thought that getting a test would be easy now. Unfortunately, both my sister and I were seriously mistaken. At the hospital, not only was there mismanagement of crowd, there was also negligence by the staff itself in following COVID-appropriate behaviour. It took us over five hours to get one test! This makes me wonder how we will conquer the next wave, whenever it hits.

The following were the events of our day.