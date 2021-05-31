Concrete Wall at Goa’s Vainguinim Beach: Why Locals Are Protesting

On 20 April, the Vainguinim Valley Residents Association (VVRA) wrote a letter to the Taleigao Panchayat, Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) and the Director of Tourism to bring to the notice this digging work. On 23 April, a joint site inspection was conducted by the GCZMA and the panchayat. The VVRA had also requested them to issue a stop-work order. The GCZMA inspection report by the expert panel noted that there were violations being committed for the said repair permission.

(The Quint has accessed the inspection report.)