In Photos: Mercury Rises in Delhi, Delhiites Feel the Heat

Delhi is experiencing extreme heat in mid-May.
Photo courtesy: Owais Siddiqui
Delhi is experiencing extreme weather conditions with mercury beaching 47 °C. Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Delhi for this week with the forecast of severe heat waves.
When I spoke to a few Delhiites, they were eagerly waiting for rain to get a respite from this extreme weather condition.
What is more concerning for the Delhiwalas is that the IMD predicts an intense heatwave with minimal chances of rain between 24 May and 27 May.
The IMD has issued heatwave guidelines for people to ensure they don’t fall sick.
People have been adviced to cover their heads with a hat or chunni or carry an umbrella.
Keep yourself hydrated and drinking plenty of water is part of the guidelines.
Ice creams are in demand as tourists flock to India Gate.
For the photographers at India Gate, the weather has become very problematic. They not only have to protect themselves from the heat, but the lack of tourists also poses a financial problem for them.
Not just humans even animals and birds are affected by the heat and finding means to keep themselves cool.
A family enjoying their ice-creams at the national capital.
It's been challenging for parking attendants working in this heat.
An empty Connaught Place, which generally witnesses heavy footfall, now has fewer visitors.
A sanitation worker has covered herself with a scarf to protect herself from the heat.
Apart from ice cream vendors, lemon water vendors are also seen to provide instant relief to the people.
Beating the heat with a head umbrella.
