Oxygen to Delhi from Noida: E-Pass Rejected, Cops Stop Entry

I am Kanika Arora, a law student at the University of Delhi. Both my grandparents tested positive for COVID on 24 April. We admitted them to Ujala Cygnus Sonia Hospital in Nangloi, Delhi. Within three days, ie on 26 April, my grandfather passed away.

We bottled our emotions after my grandfather’s demise as our family wanted grandmother to get well soon. We were desperately trying to arrange for better medical care because we knew that the oxygen supply at hospitals was not sufficient.