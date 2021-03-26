My Town Suffers as Sand Mining Pollutes Rohtas, Govt is Of No Help

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Trucks transporting sand extracted from the banks of Sone River in Bihar's Rohtas district is causing safety and health concerns for residents of Dalmianagar. The bridge which connects one town to another is filled with sand deposit on either side of the road. Due to this, there is increased air pollution and problems while driving.
If one stands on the railway overbridge, which is in Dehri-on-Sone, it can be seen that sand has been deposited on both sides. It is caused by the tractors or trucks carrying sand.
The bridge has become accident-prone because overloaded trucks travel via this road and transport sand to other places. The dust even soils our clothes. There is so much dust in the air that I am very scared to drive.
At times, the street lights are non-operational, and visibility becomes very low in the evening. When people raise their voice against pollution, the bridge gets cleaned but after some time, it turns into what it was. Tractors operate during the day and continue to move unofficially despite orders given by the administration otherwise.
Sushil Kumar, Executive Officer of the Dehri Municipality, told The Quint that transportation of sand and consequent deposition is under the jurisdiction of the mining department.
"We have raised the issue with the District Magistrate. We keep writing to the government regarding the transportation of sand which shouldn't be allowed in the municipal area,” he added.
Mohammad Ziauddin, Executive Engineer of the Road Construction Department, further said:
