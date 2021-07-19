'From Biking to Photography, My Memories With Danish Siddiqui'

Through Jamia Nagar’s gullies and Jamia Millia Islamia’s hallways in 2000, Danish Siddiqui and I had known each other for 25 years. He was a year junior to me, and even though we had studied in different departments, it had no bearing on our friendship or our daily routines.

Back then, I had a scooter, and along with another friend on his bike, our evenings were spent at the community center for a meal, watching a movie, or just spending time with each other, even if our wallets didn’t allow for it.