‘Bundelkhand Uni Won’t Hire Me Despite HC Order Against Sacking’

I, Raj Kumar Singh, was sacked from the post of Assistant Professor at Bundelkhand University just because I went for training at IIT Guwahati. I was discharged from continuing my duty in June on disciplinary grounds. The NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies) training program that I took was intended to train the teacher in advanced technology, like machine learning, robotics, artificial intelligence et al.

I hadn’t, in my wildest dreams, thought I would be sacked for getting training so that I could shape the future of my students.

Despite getting my leaves sanctioned and arranging the lectures to be given in my absence, from 2 to 14 March, I was served with a show-cause notice on 17 March and my salary was deducted.

Court Was My Only Option

There were two other professors from the university who attended the NASSCOM training, but they weren’t dealt with in the way I was.

When I filed a complaint against these actions to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), my hiring authority, Prof SK Katiyar, Project Director and Dean of Engineering, moved a proposal in the Board of Governors meeting to dismiss me from my job.

On 23 June, order to disengage me from my services was passed and a signed copy was given to me by Prof SK Katiyar. I wrote letter after letter to everyone, from the governor to chief minister and the education minister. When their offices sought a report on the matter, they (University) always submitted a false reply. With no options left, I moved to the Allahabad High Court for justice.

Honourable Allahabad High Court found that I am not guilty, and my termination was suspended. On 1 October, I went to the university with the court verdict but Professor Katiyar didn’t allow me to work.

My family and I are being harassed, both mentally and financially. I have not been paid for five months.

What Does the Verdict Say?

The Allahabad High Court ruled in the favour of Singh. The court, in its order, said, “this is not a case of such a misconduct or disobedience which can warrant the maximum punishment of termination of service and, accordingly, the resolution of the Board of Governor dated 16 June 2020 and consequential order dated 23 June 2020 are hereby set aside.”

However, the two-year contract of Singh expired on 30 September and the court verdict doesn’t bind the university to renew Raj’s contract.

University’s Response to The Quint

When The Quint reached out to Professor Katiyar, he said that Singh’s leaves had not been sanctioned.

“He had to go for the training, but he was earlier given an examination duty. He was asked not to go. You can go next time. He didn’t listen and when he came back he was asked why he went without the permission of the director. He was asked for an explanation. He made this an SC/ST issue.” Prof Shiv Kumar Katiyar, Dean, IET BU

However, the university admits to extending contracts of other employees.

“His contract expired on 30 September. People working before that were given an extension to teach temporarily. Their names would be nominated in the meeting of the Board of Governors and later, would be confirmed.” Professor Katiyar said.

