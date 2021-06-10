Australian Borders Shut Since 2020, Our Future as Students Rocky

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
Video Producer: Aastha Gulati
Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia has closed its borders for 18 months now, and is not allowing international students to return for their studies. I am one of the many students left in the lurch. I took admission last year but am still studying at home in New Delhi. Most of us have started our courses online and it's definitely not what we had wished for. We are paying a hefty amount for studying in Australia to do our master’s and PhD.
We felt hopeful after learning that several states were prioritising vaccination for students enrolled in universities abroad, but we can’t take advantage of that since the Australian government has not yet considered letting vaccinated students back into the country. We have also put forth the suggestion to let us quarantine in hotels upon arrival, but in vain.
A shared sense of frustration, mental stress, and uncertainty is felt by all Indian students studying in Australian varsities.
Before applying, there was no caution or warning given to us by the universities or the government that they would not be able to open the borders before a certain date. As time passed, we were told to continue classes online. International students, who are the main stakeholders in this issue, are not involved in the decision-making process.
It is unfair for us to pay full fees, including services we aren’t using, when our entire education is online, and future uncertain.
Last week, students decided to start an online campaign on Twitter using some hashtags like #LetUsBacktoAus. We also tagged Australian PM Scott Morrison and the Education Minister Alan Tudge. When the pandemic situation was better, there were protests at Jantar Mantar in February and early April. On 6 May, in response to student protests, Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO had said that students will be ‘welcomed back when conditions allow’. Recently, the Indian High Commission also reached out to students in India and asked them to fill a form with their visa and college details. The reason is unknown.
Students request the Australian government as well as the Indian government to lay out plan for the quick return of international students and provide us with a true timeline, so that the students who can’t wait for a long time can plan accordingly, and maybe move to other countries.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 10 Jun 2021,03:12 PM IST