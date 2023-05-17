'Why am I Denied a Seat at Delhi's Hospital, After Clearing FMGE Exam?'

I eagerly awaited the internship, but it had been over three months, and still, there was yet to be an update. After multiple visits to the DMC and complaints, they finally released a merit list on 27 April 2023.

Only 42 students got seats in Delhi’s top medical colleges, and I was so glad to be one of them. I was allotted a seat at the Lady Hardinge Medical College.

All of us were asked to report to the hospital within seven days or else our internship would be cancelled or passed on to the next deserving candidate.