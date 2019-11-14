Meet the Cute Toddlers of Shillong’s ‘Baby Football League’

(This story was first published on 14 November, 2020 and is being reposted from The Quint’ s archives on the occasion of Children’s Day.)

Be it FC Barcelona or the Lajong team – Shillongites are crazy about football and have a special place for the game in their hearts.

So we went to Polo Ground in Shillong to find out what ‘Baby Football League’ is all about. The second edition of the Meghalaya Baby League (MBL) was kicked off on 2 August to bring together children of ages 4 to 13 for competitive football.

A grassroots initiative of the Meghalaya Football Association, the MBL has helped little ones get recognition in the field at a young age. It has received support from the parents as well. With compulsory participation of girls in each team, the MBL is also kicking gender stereotypes off the field!