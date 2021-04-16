Rashes, Weight Loss: Stand-up Comic Shares COVID Recovery Journey

On 3 April 2021, I tested positive for COVID-19. Though I showed no symptoms, I went ahead and got a test done because a friend of mine was diagnosed with COVID, and I had spent a lot of time with him. The hospital did not give me my test results immediately as they suspected some irregularities.

Then they told me that I was diagnosed with COVID. I immediately quarantined myself at home. But my parents kept coming in to my room to check on me, as to how I was feeling. To not put them at risk, I went ahead and got myself admitted to a hospital.

I got discharged from the hospital after three days and now I have quarantined myself in my room.