Rashes, Weight Loss: Stand-up Comic Shares COVID Recovery Journey

On 3 April 2021, I tested positive for COVID-19. Though I showed no symptoms, I went ahead and got a test done because a friend of mine was diagnosed with COVID, and I had spent a lot of time with him. The hospital did not give me my test results immediately as they suspected some irregularities.
Then they told me that I was diagnosed with COVID. I immediately quarantined myself at home. But my parents kept coming in to my room to check on me, as to how I was feeling. To not put them at risk, I went ahead and got myself admitted to a hospital.
I got discharged from the hospital after three days and now I have quarantined myself in my room.
At first, when I tested positive, I thought I was asymptomatic, but with time it worsened. I even developed red rashes all over my body. For the first few days, I could not move around.
All the injuries that I had sustained earlier started acting up again and I had immense body pain. The lower part of the body became immobile and I was not able to move. I lost almost 6 kg in five days.
I went through physiotherapy for three days at the hospital, where I had to lay down and somebody massaged my back, as it helped my lungs feel free. Apart from that, to keep my lungs healthy, I was advised to use the spirometer and inhale as much air as possible, and my doctor suggested that I take steam regularly.
But with medications, I feel a lot better now. I just feel a random irritation on my hands every now and then.
A word of caution. A lot of us youngsters have been having fun right now by going out, hanging out with friends, clubbing and partying; but we should take this a bit more seriously and maintain social distancing and wear protective gear, because anything can strike at any time.
