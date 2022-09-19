'I Am Scared, Have I Been Captured In The Videos Shot At Chandigarh University'

I wish words could explain even one percent of what I and the others are feeling right now. What's even more unbelievable is that this act has been done by one of us, another student living with us. It has become so hard to trust anyone here.

I live in a four-seater room and it has become extremely difficult for me to change clothes or use the washroom. And it is not just me who feels this way, others too are going through these emotions.

We came to know about the incident on the evening of Friday, 17 September, when total chaos took over the hostel, and everyone was in a state of panic. Girls started talking among themselves and the news spread.

Soon, we got to know that a girl student has been caught by the other students for recording their obscene videos.