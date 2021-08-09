To Protest Darbhanga AIIMS Delay, Citizens Donate Bricks for Construction

To pressurise the Bihar government to expedite the construction work of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Bihar's Darbhanga, a student union in the district has started a door-to-door brick-collection drive to lay the foundation stone of the second AIIMS in Bihar and the first in the North Bihar region. The initiative has struck a cord with hundreds of locals who want better healthcare facilities in their villages.

The Mithila Student Union (MSU) hopes the foundation stone of the hospital will be laid by 8 September with over one lakh bricks collected from people in Darbhanga. They aim to be joined by over 3,000 people for the ceremony. The drive was initiated on 1 August and approximately 20,000-30,000 bricks have already been collected, MSU leader Aditya Mohan told me.