‘Assam to Include Sanitary Pads in Relief Items After My Petition’

Floods are a perennial problem in Assam, displacing thousands and claiming the lives of thousands, too. Beyond the human cost, there is significant damage to infrastructure, to villages that fully submerge in water, and livelihoods that are almost always under threat.

For women, rising water levels is a problem aggravated by menstruation and a lack of hygiene products and separate toilets. I have done a lot of field work in Assam and I found that menstrual health during disasters, especially floods, is a silent need.

Many women told me their horror stories on what they had to face as they did not have access to menstrual products. A very young girl had to bleed into her skirt for hours because she could not find a pad or even a clean piece of cloth.