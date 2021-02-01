‘Girls Run the World: Won Four Medals for India as a Powerlifter’

My name is Rishitaa Jain. I am 17-years-old and I am a powerlifter. People talk about glass ceilings, and I have tried to break them all by lifting heavyweights in what is considered a male-dominated sport. Not only this, at the age of 16, I won four gold medals for India in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in 2019 held in Canada.

My interest in sports developed when I was in school. Gymnastics, football, cricket, taekwondo... You name it! While I have competed in these sports as well, I didn’t get the hit that I had hoped for.

That was until 2017, when I saw my dad lifting weights as part of his fitness regimen. With the help of my father, and my mentor, Javed Mehta, began my foray into weightlifting.