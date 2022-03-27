World Theatre Day 2022: History, Theme and Quotes

World Theatre Day 2022 is on 27 March.
(Photo: iStock)
World Theatre Day is celebrated on 27 March every year throughout the world.
This day is celebrated to promote awareness regarding the significance of theatrical arts and how they have played an essential role in the area of fun.
World Theatre Day is observed to promote the positivity that theatre has brought in the lives of people. This day is extremely important for all theatre artists as it celebrates their works.
People celebrate World Theatre Day by organizing theatrical productions at venues all across the world.
A global message is spread on World Theatre Day and people eagerly look forward to it.
"We do on stage things that are supposed to happen off. Which is a kind of integrity, if you look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else." - Tom Stoppard
"Life is a theatre set in which there are but few practicable entrances." - Victor Hugo.
"Theatre is a sacred space for actors. You are responsible; you are in the driving seat."– Greta Scacchi
"All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances, and one man in his time plays many parts." –William Shakespeare
"I'm really very sorry for you all, but it's an unjust world, and virtue is triumphant only in theatrical performances." -W.S. Gilbert
This year, the theme for World Theatre Day 2022 is "Theatre and a Culture of Peace."
We should learn how theatre can be used to promote peace and economic development.
