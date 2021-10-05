World Teachers' Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes and Images

Teachers play a very important role in our lives. Apart from imparting formal education, some teachers also imbibe many values in their students.

To celebrate the efforts of the teachers from around the world, World Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on 5 October. It is celebrated to recognize the rights and responsibilities of teachers and focuses on appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world.

5 October was proclaimed as World Teachers' Day by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1994. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

In this article we have curated some wishes, images , and quotes for you to send to teachers on the occasion of World Teachers' Day.