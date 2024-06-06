World Ocean Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & Activities

World Ocean Day 2024: Every year on 8 June, the world celebrates Ocean Day (WOD). It is a significant event to raise awareness about the necessity of protecting the ocean and the sustainable development goals that can be achieved through it. World Oceans Day is celebrated as part of the global movement '30x30' with the aim of safeguarding at least 30% of the world's land, waters, and oceans by 2030.

This day provides an opportunity to raise public awareness about the necessity of sustainable ocean management and the implementation of global sustainable development goals. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of the ocean in our planet's economy and society.

According to un.org, ocean covers more than 70% of the planet, and it plays a vital role in sustaining humanity and other organisms on Earth. The ocean produces at least 50% of the planet's oxygen, and it is home to most of the planet's biodiversity. The ocean is also a major source of protein for more than a billion people worldwide.