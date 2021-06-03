World Bicycle Day 2021: A brief History And Benefits of Bicycle

Happy World Bicycle Day 2021: Check Benefits of riding a bicycle
World Bicycle Day is celebrated on 3 June 2021. The day is celebrated to spread awareness about the benefits of riding a bicycle. In comparison to other means of transportation, the bicycle is a simple affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport.
As per the UN, it is a sustainable transport system that promotes economic growth, reduces inequalities while bolstering the fight against climate change is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
Joukowsky Institute, of Brown University conducts a yearly Bicycle History conference to clearly trace the evolution of Bicycle. According to the institute, the history of bicycle dates back to early 19th century.
The first bicycle-like transport machine, which was popularly known as 'dandy horse' or 'running machine' was invented in the year 1818 by Karl von Drais. It lacked pedals, and the rider had to push it themselves with their feet on the ground.
This invention was followed by number of evolutions in the machinery from a three-wheeler to Penny Farthing bicycle.
After years of different invention, John Kemp Starley in 1818, invented a bicycle with two wheels of the same size, which was driven by a chain connected to the rear wheel. It was comparatively more efficient and safe, therefore it was knows as 'safety bicycle.
