World AIDS Day 2021: Quotes, Messages And More

World AIDS day 2021: Quotes, slogans, messages and more
(Photo: istock)
AIDS is an incurable and extremely dangerous disease caused by the HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). It was first recognized in 1981 and unfortunately doctors across the world were not been able to find a cure for it for over 30 years.
Nonetheless, world AIDS day is celebrated every year on 1 December to spread awareness about the disease and to educate people about the HIV virus.
As per reports, 690,000 people have died due to AIDS and AIDS related diseases in 2020 alone. However, the good part is that in 2021, doctors have been successful in finding a cure for the deadly disease.
Unfortunately there is still a lot of stigma attached to AIDS across the globe. Hence, please join us this World AIDS day 2021 to strengthen the movement to eradicate AIDS and nip the stigma in the bud.
“HIV does not make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug: Heaven knows they need it.” – Princess Diana.
“It is bad enough that people are dying of Aids, but no one should die of ignorance.” – Elizabeth Taylor.
Ignorance and prejudice are fuelling the spread of a preventable disease. World AIDS Day, 1 December is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV and AIDS…. It’s up to you, me and us to stop the spread of HIV and end prejudice.”
“I’m a firm believer that education is the most efficient tool we have to make people aware and make our children aware and to protect them from the scourge of the century, which is Aids.” – Shakira.
ABC – Abstain, Be faithful and Condomise!
Be aware, Take care!
Cover Your Lover!
Help to eradicate aids, so lives can be saved!
Better to protect, rather than regret!
AIDS: Avoid the Scare…Be Aware!
AIDS – Don’t condemn yourself, condom yourself!
Open your eyes before AIDS closes them!
Condoms are cheaper than AIDS!
