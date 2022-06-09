World Accreditation Day 2022: Date, Theme, Poster, and Meaning of Accreditation

The World Accreditation Day is a global initiative that was established by International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) to promote the importance of accreditation. This day is celebrated every year on 9 June, and similarly, the World Accreditation Day 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 9 June 2022. The International Accreditation Forum, Inc. (IAF) is a world organisation that started recognising 9 June as World Accreditation Day.

The main aim to celebrate this day is to promote the value of the conformity assessment activities. Every year the day is celebrated with a different theme. As we will celebrate World Accreditation Day 2022 on Thursday, it is important to know the meaning of accreditation and the theme for this year.