Winter Solstice: Everything You Need to About Solstice on 21 Dec

There is a chill in the air, which means we are inching closer to winter solstice – the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This year, the winter solstice will occur on 21 December.

In the Southern Hemisphere, in places like Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa, conversely, the Summer Solstice will occur; making 22 December the year’s longest day.

The explanation lies in Earth’s tilt. And it’s not just the Earth – every planet in the Solar System is tilted, all at different angles.

During the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is at its maximum tilt away from the sun, putting the sun at a lower elevation. The rays of the sun falls directly on the Tropic of Capricorn, which is south of the equator.