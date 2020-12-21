When and Where to Watch the Great Conjunction of Jupiter & Saturn

This year's Winter Solstice on Monday, 21 December, coincides with another special astronomical event - the “Great Conjunction” of the Jupiter and Saturn. This is the first time the two gas giants will appear this closer to each other in nearly 800 years.

Although Jupiter and Saturn have been approaching one another in Earth's sky since the summer, the two will be separated by less than the diameter of a full moon from 16-25 December.

“Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to one another," Patrick Hartigan, Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Rice University in Houston, Texas, said in a statement.

If one views through a telescope, Jupiter’s four large moons orbiting the planet can also be seen. It will be visible nearly an hour after sunset in the southwestern sky.