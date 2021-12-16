Vijay Diwas 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Messages to Remember the Bravehearts

Here are some wishes, images, quotes, and messages on Vijay Diwas.
Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on 16 December in India, marking the country's victory over Pakistan in a 13-day-long war in 1971.
A total of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered on 16 December 1971 before Indian Army Commander Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Arora in Dhaka.
The war also led to the liberation of East Pakistan as Bangladesh. Therefore, Vijay Diwas is also known as 'Bijoy Dibos' and Bangladesh Liberation Day.
Thousands of Indian soldiers had lost their lives in the war, and the day is observed to pay tributes to them.
In this article, we have curated some quotes, wishes, images, and messages that you can send your friends and family to pay respects to the brave Indian soldiers.
Vijay Diwas celebrates the valour of India's brave soldiers. Happy Vijay Diwas!
This is the day when Pakistani forces surrendered in front of the brave Indian Armed Forces. A very happy Vijay Diwas to you and your family.
I pay my tributes to the brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for India during the 1971 war.
Vijay Diwas is not just a day to celebrate our victory, but also to pay homage to the soldiers who had fought for our country.
Vijay Diwas is a day to remember the valiant efforts and sacrifices of the brave Indian soldiers.
On Vijay Diwas, let us remember the sacrifices of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect India. Jai Hind!
