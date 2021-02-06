Valentine’s Week 2021: Here’s What the 7 Days Comprise

Valentine’s week is almost here, with its seven days filled with love. Initially, Valentine's Day celebrations were religious in nature, but now they have become an important part of the pop culture.

As per the popular belief, Saint Valentine was a priest who reportedly helped Christian couples get married in secrecy, and it was due to such acts, that he was beheaded by Emperor Claudius II who was believed to have been against the institution of marriage.

People across the world celebrate each day of the week, starting from 7 February to 14 February.