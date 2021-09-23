Vistara To Start Delhi to Paris Direct Flight From 7 November

Airline service Vistara on Thursday, 23 September, announced direct flights from Delhi to Paris. The direct flight service is scheduled to begin from 7 November 2021.

These flights will be operated under the bilateral air bubble agreement between India and France, reported Mint.

Tickets for the round trip will be available at a starting price of Rs 40,499.

"We are excited to spread the new feeling to the city of love and lights — Paris, with direct flights from Delhi! The round-trip all-inclusive fares for Delhi-Paris-Delhi start at INR 40,499 and round-trip all-inclusive fares for Paris-Delhi-Paris start at EUR 560," reads the official statement by Vistara.