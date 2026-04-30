Eight Women. One Road. And The Permission Economy of Midlife.

Among them were homemakers commanding households like CEOs; a debutante beyond India’s borders, facing a language barrier; an empty-nester; a single mother and CEO; an AI savant and ex-yogi.

The full topography of the Indian gender spectrum, fused by tarmac, collectively torching the stereotype they embodied. They were masters of every arena — save the one arena of unambiguous self-claim.

Accomplished by any measure. And yet quietly running on a deficit no professional achievement had touched — not of competence or courage, but of permission. Permission to exist, unambiguously, for themselves.

And that deficit echoed in a rider's innocent query about my solo-high-stakes CEO life: "You don't need to take permission from someone." From lips still bartering for their own, it cut clean.

The genius lay in the logistics these women hacked to even arrive.

Ten-day family menus prepped. Clothes ironed into battle-readiness. ChatGPT glossaries for household help in absentia. One triaged a 12-year-old's first period via satellite composure worthy of EOD. Another rode through a daughter's fractured foot. Equilibrium amid domestic entropy and hairpin demands — a seminar in what I call "shadow command": the unclockable labour that powers worlds while erasing its architect.

The equanimity with which these women diffused conflict, created order, and still rode a route demanding utmost attention and balance was a masterclass in personalised and shadow leadership — and a quiet argument that the labour of being a woman never fully clocks out, even at altitude.

The motorcycle refuses abstraction. It demands balance, presence, judgment, and trust in the body — and it does not reward the loudest person in the room. It rewards the most awake.

For women, this distinction matters enormously. The road becomes a therapy of motion: a way to move through accumulated fatigue, unspoken anger, and the static that builds from years of carrying multiple lives at once. It does not ask women to pretend they are not fragile. It asks them to carry fragility without letting it define their capacity — and in doing so, turns what the world reads as weakness into a form of intelligence.

Indian culture has a sophisticated system for managing the ambitions of women past a certain age. It does not prohibit. It simply reframes. The woman in her forties who wants adventure is indulged, mildly. The woman in her fifties who wants to lead her own life is admired from a careful distance.

The underlying message — delivered through ambient social expectation rather than hostility — is consistent: your moment of selfhood had a timeline. The appropriate response now is grace. Containment. The performance of contentment.

This is precisely the life stage — 40 to 56, children grown, parents ageing — at which women are most capable of radical self-determination, and most systematically discouraged from exercising it. The machinery is efficient because it is invisible: it operates not through prohibition but through the slow, ambient narrowing of what seems possible, appropriate, permitted.

The leadership literature calls it the confidence gap. The therapy literature calls it suppressed agency. From the inside, it feels like something simpler and more exhausting — a life in which your needs are always the last item on a list that never quite gets finished.

This is a stark disconnect with male riding culture. The summit is a conquest. The route is a credential. The self arrives with a deficit of adventure and returns enlarged. The entire infrastructure of expedition riding has been engineered to serve this impulse.

Women arrive seeking something structurally different. They are not trying to add to the self — they are trying to recover it. To excavate an identity set aside, quietly and without drama, in service of everything and everyone around them. The road does not give them something new. It gives back something old.

Men ride to find themselves. Women ride to lose everyone else. These are not variations on the same journey and the industry's failure to understand this. This is precisely why women's riding has been treated as a subcategory of men's adventure rather than a phenomenon with its own logic and transformative power.