IRCTC Offers Benefits for Air Tickets Booked with IRCTC Air App

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is providing multiple offers on air travel. Customers can avail these offers using IRCTC Air app or website.
IRCTC in a tweet stated that it is allowing air ticket booking with ‘the lowest convenience fee of Rs 50’ and also a travel insurance worth Rs 50 lakh. The offer is titled ‘FlyAt50’. Customers can book their tickets on IRCTC app and website : https://www.air.irctc.co.in/
IRCTC Air is an IATA-certified website that offers affordable flight tickets for both domestic and international travel. The website compiles flight prices from different airline carriers which passengers can easily choose from. Passengers will also be able to easily know about the vacant seats in the flight.
