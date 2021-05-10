Amid COVID Surge, Western Railways Cancels 19 Special Trains
It said that the passenger demand has decreased due to the COVID-19 situation in the region.
Western Railways cancels 19 special trains due to Covid-19 situation.
On 7 May 2021, Western Railways announced the cancellation of 19 more special trains from 9 May onwards. "Due to reduction in passenger demand in view of COVID situation, some more special trains have been cancelled till further advice," read the official notification.
List of Cancelled Trains
From 9 May
Train Number 09013/09014 Bandra- Bhusaval Special Train
Train Number 09415 Ahmedabad-Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train
From 10 May
Train number 09233 Bandra Terminus- Jaipur Special Train
Train number 09220 Ahmedabad- Chennai Central Superfast Special train
Train number 09424 Gandhinagar - Tirunelveli Festival Special Train