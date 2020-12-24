Top Five Christmas Tree Decoration Ideas to Make it Extra Special

Christmas Day is celebrated with pomp across the world on 25 December. People eagerly wait for this day and start preparing for it a few days prior to the festival.
On Christmas, people decorate the Christmas tree in addition to decorating their houses and other places. Without the Christmas tree, the Christmas festival is considered incomplete.
Check out these amazing ideas to make this year’s Christmas extra jolly by giving your Christmas tree that extra charm it deserves:
Stray away from classic red and green accents and incorporate the entire rainbow. The colour combination will certainly signal the festivities in your house. Start with the pink and red at the bottom and work your way up to Christmas star with gold.
Skip the traditional ornaments and say yes to your children's Christmas tree wishes-flood your Christmas tree with their favourite candy and chocolates. You can also just make a separate small tree of just chocolates.
A traditional Christmas is always your fail safe at the end of the day. With an angle as the star, decorate your Christmas tree with ornaments, turtle doves, lights, ribbons and gifts tucked under the tree.
Go the Scandinavian way and try a minimalistic aesthetic on your Christmas tree this year. It looks great and also not too wild for a comfy quarantine Christmas celebration at home.
With COVID-19 cases still rising around the world, many of us will unable to spend this years Christmas with our family. A great idea to make their presence feel at home this Christmas is to add some family photos to your Christmas tree. Decorate it with photos of your travel, pasts celebrations and achievements.
