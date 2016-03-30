This Movie About Van Gogh is Made up Entirely of Oil Paintings!

Even more than a century after his controversial death, there is no dearth of admirers for Vincent van Gogh’s work. Tributes are written/painted for him in different parts of the world everyday – yet, what better way to honour him than through the world’s first painted feature film?
The most interesting element of the film? Every shot in the film has been painted with oil paints on canvas – just like van Gogh himself would paint. Over a 100 artists across the world came together to create the film’s 12 oil paintings-per second animation!
Take a look at the trailer of the film here:
The film is being produced by Oscar-winning studios BreakThru Films and Trademark Films. The movie released in November 2017.
On the occasion of the famous Dutch painter’s birth anniversary, we cannot help but be reminded of this incredible venture.
Here are some frames/paintings that we caught from the trailer:
(This article was first published on 31 March 2016. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the birth anniversary of Vincent Van Gogh.)
Published: 30 Mar 2016,06:56 PM IST